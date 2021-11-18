AL central working committee meeting tomorrow

A meeting of Awami League (AL) central working committee will be held at 4pm tomorrow (Friday).

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence in the city, said a press release signed by party's office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to remain present in the meeting on time maintaining health guidelines properly, the release also said.