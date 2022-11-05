AL candidate Shahdab wins Faridpur-2 by-polls

Politics

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 09:29 pm

Awami League nominated candidate Shahdab Akbar has won the Faridpur-2 by-election with a voters' turnout of 26.24%.

The Returning Officer declared him winner unofficially on Saturday (5 November) evening.

Shahdab got 68,812 votes in the boat symbol. His rival candidate in Bangladesh Khilafat Movement, Advocate Md Zainul Abedin got 14,878 votes for the banyan tree symbol.

Earlier on Saturday at 8am, people casted their ballots at 806 polling booths of 123 polling stations, through electronic voting machines (EVMs). 

Total voters in this constituency are 3,18,585. Voting ended at 4pm.

On September 11, the parliamentary seat was declared vacant due to the death of Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury MP of Faridpur-2 Constituency. The Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule on 26 September.

