AL candidate Poppy wins Mymensingh-3 seat

Awami League nominee Nilufar Anjum Poppy secured victory in the Mymensingh-3 (Gauripur) constituency with the boat symbol after re-polling at the previously postponed Bhalukapur High School center today.

She garnered 1,295 votes in the center, while her closest competitor, independent candidate Somnath Saha, received only 355 votes. The presiding officer of the center, Prof Mosharraf Hossain, announced the results after voting took place between 8 am and 4 pm today.

Including the votes from this center, Poppy accumulated a total of 54,491 votes, while Somnath Saha received 52,566 votes with the Truck symbol.

In the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election, out of the 11 constituencies in Mymensingh district, the AL secured five seats, while independent candidates won the rest.

The polling at Bhalukapur High School center was postponed due to irregularities during the general elections on 7 January. AL candidate Poppy led the constituency by 985 votes after the completion of vote counting in the other centers on that day.