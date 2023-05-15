AL candidate Khokon’s supporters face attacks

Awami League-nominated mayoral candidate for Barishal City Corporation election Abul Khayer Khokon Serniabat, who is a first-timer in the race, is going through a new challenge – holding confidence among followers — as his supporters were allegedly attacked by a faction of followers of Mayor Sadiq Abdullah, also general secretary of Barishal City Awami League, on Sunday.

A case and two complainants were lodged with the Kownia and the Kotwali Police Stations in the city on the same day over the clash that wounded five. In immediate action, the police arrested the Brishal City Chhatra League Convenor Raijuddin Ahamed Manna, who is accused of leading the attack, among 13.

"The case was filed against 23 named and 30-40 unnamed over the Sunday's clash," Kownia Police Station Officer-in-Charge AR Mukul told The Business Standard and noted that all 13 accused have been sent to jail.

"Sadiq Abdullah's followers attacked my five activists and tortured them severely. They all are admitted in the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital. I have informed the matter to the high-ups of my party as well as to the police," Khokon Serniabat told The Business Standard.

Barishal Awami League leaders have been claiming that there is no conflict in the city Awami League centring the city corporation election, but the clash has brought the enmity to light. A group of activists believe that Sadiq Abdullah's followers are outraged as their leader has been deprived of the party ticket to compete in the polls and the latest clash is a reflection of the anger.

"All the accused are the supporters of Sadiq Abdullah and followers of the Chhatra League convenor Manna," said Jashim Uddin, the former president of Barishal City Chhatra League.

"Sadiq's followers have been trying to defeat the Awami league-nominated candidate at any cost. They are desperate to lose the boat symbol," a senior local Awami League leader, wishing to remain unnamed, added.

Sadik Abdullah did not respond to phone calls and SMS our reporter tried for comments.