AL candidate already MP. Just oath taking left: UP chairman in Ctg

Anyone standing against Motaherul Islam Chowdhury, Awami League candidate for Chattogram-12, in the upcoming polls will be handled, Kusumpura Union Parishad Chairman Khorshed Alam said today.

He made the threat in a courtyard meeting on 27 December in Kusumpara.

A video of Khorshed's speech has been obtained by The Business Standard. He also admitted to making the remarks.

In the video, addressing AL supporters, Khorshed is heard saying, "You all know who supports 'eagle' [Ctg-12 independent candidate Shamsul Haque's electoral symbol] and who supports the BNP. They [the supporters] are your brothers, uncles or close relatives. You will have to make them understand.

"Those who support the 'eagle' are living in a fool's paradise. They are now dreaming… Their hearts have become heavy with sins. They do not understand the differences between good and bad…

"You will make them understand so that they don't stand against AL at the polling stations on 7 January. If they do, we will take measures. Because I have promised the leader [Motaherul] that no one will go against the AL… We will wear tin eyeglasses on the polling day. We will not recognise anyone. We will protest strongly. If anyone works for 'eagle' we will resist them with the help of everyone."

When contacted over his statement, Khorshed told TBS that Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, current MP and independent candidate for Chattogram-12 in the upcoming national polls, has been the MP for the seat for the last 15 years as an AL candidate.

"As an AL MP, he enjoyed a lot of benefits. He garnered a lot of wealth. He sought AL's nomination this time as well but didn't get it. Now he's trying to sink the 'boat'. This is why I told AL men that they should make their families understand.

"By resistance at polling stations, I meant responding with votes."

Meanwhile, when informed of the matter, Assistant Returning Officer and Patiya Upazila Nirbahi officer Md Alauddin bhuiyan said, "This did not come to our notice. But now that we've heard of it, we will inform the election inquiry committee.