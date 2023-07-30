AL cancels Monday's 'peace rally' at Agargaon, will hold processions in ward-level instead

The ruling Awami League has cancelled the "peace rally" the party's Dhaka North and South units announced to hold at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday (31 July). Instead, the ruling party will hold sit-ins programmes and bring out processions at the ward level in the city today and tomorrow.

"The peace rally was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at Agargaon in the capital, but it has been cancelled since the old trade fair grounds are unfit for use. We have decided to hold protest marches and sit-in programmes at Thana levels instead on Sunday and Monday," Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman told The Business Standard on Sunday (30 July).

Earlier on Saturday (29 July) night, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League General Secretary Humayun Kabir told the media that Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League will hold a peace rally on Monday (July 31) at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon of the capital.