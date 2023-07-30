AL cancels Monday's 'peace rally' at Agargaon, will hold processions in ward-level instead

Politics

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

AL cancels Monday's 'peace rally' at Agargaon, will hold processions in ward-level instead

"We have decided to hold protest marches and sit-in programmes at Thana levels instead," Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said

TBS Report
30 July, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 01:00 pm
AL cancels Monday&#039;s &#039;peace rally&#039; at Agargaon, will hold processions in ward-level instead

The ruling Awami League has cancelled the "peace rally" the party's Dhaka North and South units announced to hold at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday (31 July). Instead, the ruling party will hold sit-ins programmes and bring out processions at the ward level in the city today and tomorrow. 

"The peace rally was scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at Agargaon in the capital, but it has been cancelled since the old trade fair grounds are unfit for use. We have decided to hold protest marches and sit-in programmes at Thana levels instead on Sunday and Monday," Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman told The Business Standard on Sunday (30 July).

Earlier on Saturday (29 July) night, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League General Secretary Humayun Kabir told the media that Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League will hold a peace rally on Monday (July 31) at the old trade fair ground in Agargaon of the capital.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

16h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

20h | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

22h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

22h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon