AL business syndicates out to make money hiking commodity prices: BNP

UNB
11 February, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 08:05 pm

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi spoke at a press briefing at the party&#039;s central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka on 22 January. Photo: TBS
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi spoke at a press briefing at the party's central office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka on 22 January. Photo: TBS

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday alleged that the ruling party's business syndicates have become more desperate to indulge in looting by increasing commodity prices after the 7 January election.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office, he said the country's people are going through a serious ordeal to cope with the skyrocketing prices of essential items.

"The syndicates of the ruling party have become more reckless to plunder public money. The prices of daily necessities such as rice, pulses, oil, sugar, vegetables, fish and meat are increasing at an alarming rate," the BNP leader said.

He also said that no vegetables are now available below Tk80 to Tk100 per kg in this peak season for winter vegetables.

The BNP leader also bemoaned that fish and meat have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of the poor and ordinary people.

He said, "Due to the rising commodity prices, the poor people are now buying pieces of sliced Pangasius fish from the market keeping meat and other fish out of their menu.

"I have given an example of what terrible situation the low-income people and middle class are facing now…people are also buying chicken skin and legs to eat."

Rizvi said the government has increased the tariffs on gas, electricity and water several times illegally without considering the public interest.

He said the landlords are increasing the rents of their houses at a geometric rate, leaving the middle class and working people in the lurch.

BNP leader said their party's one-point movement demanding the resignation of the current government and an election under a non-party neutral government will continue.

"The one-point movement is marching towards victory by ensuring the fall of the usurper Awami League government with the unity, determination and heroism of the people. Sheikh Hasina won't be able to suppress the political awakening that has been created. The victory of the people is certain," he added.

