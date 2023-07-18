AL brought back democracy confronting violent claws of dictators: Joy

BSS
18 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:32 pm

AL brought back democracy confronting violent claws of dictators: Joy

BSS
18 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:32 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said Awami League (AL) brought back democracy in the country by confronting the violent claws of dictator-extremists.

He wrote this in a facebook post from his verified account today along with uploading a video content.

"After wresting victory from the Pakistanis in 1971, Bangladesh struggled to establish democracy for many more years. After the assassination of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, the Pakistani-style dictatorship began in the country," Joy wrote.

He said: "Mushtaq, Zia and Ershad misled the country's democracy by adopting Ayub-Yahia's method to legitimize their misrule."

Since independence, the anti-independence force, Jamaat-e-Islami, has been given the opportunity to do politics in the country with the support of the country's head of state, he said.

As the days went by, the desire to enslave the people of Bangladesh purged the country, he mentioned.

"Awami League brought back democracy in the country by confronting the violent claws of those dictator-extremists," Joy said.

