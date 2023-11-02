AL brings out procession rally in capital's Gabtali area

The ruling Awami League brought out a "peace rally" in the capital's Gabtali area today.

The march was held at around 11:30am on Thursday (2 November).

No picketing has been reported in the area in support of the blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allies since morning.

Members of law enforcement are on high alert. However, no long-distance bus left the Gabtali bus terminal till 12.20pm.

Former Member of Parliament Sabina Akhter Tuhin with her supporters was present at the gathering.

"We are guarding the area so that no one can march in favour of the blockade. BNP, Jamaat are carrying out sneak attacks," she said.

Awami League on 31 October said the party's "Peace and Development" rally will continue across the country to prevent BNP-Jamaat anarchy.

In a party circular, the party said its nationwide "peace and development rally" programme to protest BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, sabotage, and anarchy will continue until the moment before the announcement of the upcoming 12th National Parliament election schedule.

It is said that the leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and all affiliated organisations are being requested by organisational instructions to the district/metropolitan and upazila/ police station/municipal branches to carry out this programme on a large scale.

Photo: TBS

The notice to the Awami League activists states that the BNP-Jamaat "evil forces" cannot cause damage to people's lives and property, destroy state resources and create destructive inaction and any kind of terrorism in the name of strike, blockade and assembly.

The notice also asked the Bangladesh Awami League leaders and activists to take a vigilant position to prevent this.

Meanwhile, the three-day-long nationwide blockade called by BNP-Jamaat and their allied parties entered its last day today.

There have been incidents of vandalism and arson across the country.