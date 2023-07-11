AL, BNP in race to show off strength in numbers tomorrow in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is all set for its "final push" before the national elections to realise its one-point demand – restoration of a nonpartisan election time government – starting with a rally in front of its head office in the capital's Nayapaltan tomorrow.

Speaking before the rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhurym said Dhaka will be the primary focus of the BNP as different plans are underway to create a one-point movement to force the government to resign by holding large gatherings in the capital.

File photo

"With the lessons from previous movements, BNP leaders now believe that it is not possible to make the government resign without a strong protest in Dhaka," he said.

Although the BNP will hold tomorrow's programme on their own, its different wings are also expected to announce simultaneous movements with the same demand for a caretaker government.

At the same time, around two kilometres away, the Awami League – which vehemently opposes a caretaker government – has announced its own counter rally, called a peace rally, on the same day.

In previous events, the AL held counter rallies whenever the BNP announced a programme. This time is no different.

File photo

For both parties, the rallies will be a show of force, alongside evidence of mass support for their opposing viewpoints on a caretaker government.

The higher the turnout, the more emboldened will each feel in their stances, with crowd volume being treated as a gauge for mass appeal.

Meanwhile, both demonstrations have gained further significance as these coincide with recent visits from European Union pre-election observation team and United States Under Secretary for Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya.

The US and Australia have already issued travel warnings to their citizens ahead of the public rallies.

The local police are also ready.

Contacted, Khandaker Mahid Uddin, Dhaka Metropolitan Police additional commissioner (crime and operations) said,"We will be ensuring the security of the people, city dwellers and the rally itself. We will also ensure smooth transport movement."

Final push for single demand

The BNP will call for an "all-out" movement demanding the resignation of the current government to pave the way for elections to be held under a non-partisan caretaker government.

"You will witness that this government's time is up through the public gathering tomorrow. The government will not be given any concessions from now on. People are coming to the streets and they will win," BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury declared on the eve of the party's rally.

Although the BNP will hold tomorrow's programme on their own, its allies are also expected to announce simultaneous movements with the same demand of a caretaker government.

According to BNP sources, Dhaka-centric series programmes will get more prominence in the coming days.

During tomorrow's programme, the BNP will also bring up the dissolution of parliament, reconstitution of the current election commission, release of all political prisoners, including BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and withdrawal of false cases, among others.

In order to make the rally successful, the leaders and activists of the Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, Sramik Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal and Krishak Dal held a preparatory meeting in Nayapaltan on Monday.

Announcements are also being made in different neighbourhoods to invite people to the rally.

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Joint Convener ANM Saiful Islam said, "Our miking activities have started from Monday. At least 80 mike campaigns are being conducted in Dhaka South metropolitan area. The campaign will continue till the start of the rally on Wednesday."

A stand against terrorism, anarchy

The Dhaka Metropolitan South and North Awami League units will organise a peace rally to protest against terrorism and anarchy in front of the party's central offices in Bangabandhu Avenue tomorrow starting at 3pm.

Some AL leaders also said they have prepared for the participation of hundreds of thousands.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President and veteran freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi told The Business Standard that this rally will be against the anarchy that the BNP-Jamaat is planning to create in the guise of various programmes.

He said lakhs of leaders and activists of the AL and its affiliated organisations from two cities will join the rally.

"Also, as per instructions, leaders of every ward and unit of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been asked to be vigilant so that BNP cannot cause any untowards incident in the capital."

Abdul Mannan Kachi, general secretary of AL's Dhaka north unit, told TBS that through the rally the party will also demonstrate its popularity to the opposition.

General Secretary of AL Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest at the rally.