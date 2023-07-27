AL, BNP can hold rallies following same condition: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said both Awami League and BNP will be given the same conditions to hold rallies in the capital.

Neither of the parties received any permission about the rally venue yet, he said while replying to a question from journalists at a press conference marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Secretariat today (27 July).

The minister said, "The government has no problem with politicians and political parties holding programmes, but I will call upon them to follow the rules and laws of the country and not create public suffering. Let's not engage in any destructive activities.

"But if they cross the line and create public suffering, damage lives and property, or stand against the people and destroy peace and order, then the security forces will discharge duties assigned to them," he warned.

The Home Minister also said, "We request the two major parties to avoid the road and request that they should not resort to violence."

Noting that the rally venues have not confirmed yet, the home minister said, "We are instructing them to hold the rallies in the field. If they have any problem in this regard, we will consider it later."

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 27 July from BNP's youth rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on 22 July.

However, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) did not allow BNP to hold the rally at Nayapaltan or Suhrawardy Udyan, leading them to postpone the rally till Friday (28 July).

Police earlier asked BNP to hold the rally at Golapbagh ground near the Sayedabad bus terminal as an alternative venue, which the party refused.

Meanwhile, three Awami League organizations — Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League — want to hold rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram on the same day.