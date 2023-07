AL and BNP activists get into a clash in Abdullahpur. Photo: TBS

Awami League and BNP leaders and activists clashed at the capital's Abdullahpur and Gabtoli.

The Abdullahpur clash started at around 11:30am. Activists from both parties were seen throwing bricks at each other.

Police rushed to the spot shortly and trying to bring the situation under control.

In Gabtoli, chases took place between activists of both parties.

Police trying to bring the situation under control. Photo: TBS

