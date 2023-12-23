AL behind Bangladesh's banking sector losing Tk92cr from major scams: Rizvi

The Awami League is responsible for the Tk92,261 crore stolen from the banking sector through major scams since 2008, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (23 December).

"Today, the Centre for Policy Dialogue [CPD] said in the last 15 years, Tk92,261 crore has been lost from banks. Who did it? You [Awami League] did it," the BNP leader said during a virtual press conference this afternoon.

He referred to the CPD's report which disclosed that the amount of money stolen from the banking sector through 24 major scams since the fiscal year 2008-09 reached Tk92,261 crore.

Commenting on the current Election Commission, he said, "Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman speaks one degree more than Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and seems to be more loyal to Hasan Mahmud, and a friend of Awami-fascism."

He further said 23,000-24,000 of the BNP's leaders and activists have been imprisoned so far.

"What can be worse than the party's head, secretary general, standing committee members and activists being in jail?"

Referring to foreign observers for the national polls, he said, "They are reporting from neighbouring countries to this country. It seems like we are living in a colony. This cannot happen. We welcome those who support democracy in Bangladesh. We do not have state power, we do not have the law and order forces but we have the people."