We will achieve victory under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader at AL special meet

Awami League (AL) will achieve victory in the upcoming national elections under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"Don't be afraid, there is no reason to be afraid. Some people are afraid to see people in processions and meetings. We have many people. Common people are waiting to vote for Sheikh Hasina in the upcoming elections. No fear Sheikh Hasina is there. We will continue under her leadership. Awami League will achieve victory in the next election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," Obaidul Quader said speaking at AL's special extended meeting focusing on upcoming national elections and strategies to counter the opposition at the Ganabhaban on Sunday (6 August).

"Many are conspiring against the country. Terrorist activities have begun. Again the spirit of the Liberation War is under threat. But we will not hand over this country to the friends of Pakistan. Bangladeshis trust Sheikh Hasina. We will continue under her leadership. Get ready," he added.

"Sheikh Hasina is dealing with everything with a strong hand despite the world crisis. Now Bangladesh is in a better position than many countries in the world. There are some problems. Commodity prices are increasing. We are suffering. Commodity prices are rising because of big countries. Still, Sheikh Hasina is moving ahead foiling all the conspiracies," Quader further said, adding, "Sheikh Hasina has shown that we can do it. Bangladesh is now the world's role model in development and progress."

The meeting started at 10:30am on Sunday with Prime Minister Sheikh, who is also the president of the Awami League, in the chair.

Around 3,000 leaders are said to be participating in the meeting.

Photo: Collected

Earlier, several leaders of the party's policy-making level told The Business Standard (TBS) that Sheikh Hasina will give instructions on resolving internal conflicts of the party at the grassroots level ahead of the polls.

The meeting has been called also to energise grassroots leaders before the elections.

According to party sources, Sheikh Hasina will listen to several grassroots leaders and then give an introductory speech. She is also expected to talk about the development of different areas.

Awami League Bogura District President Mujibur Rahman Majnu, who is already in Dhaka to participate in the meeting, told The Business Standard that the meeting will expedite the organisational activities of the party.

"Especially the leaders at the grassroots will get a boost when they meet the party chief. If anyone has grudges or there is any internal party issue, the meeting with the party chief will clear them up," he added.

Photo: Collected

"The most important thing is that this meeting will provide new energy to ensure the victory of Awami League in the next election by countering the kind of evil programmes the opposition parties are giving in the name of their movement," said Mujibur Rahman.

Mirza Azam, the party's organising secretary (in charge of Dhaka division), told TBS the meeting is part of the Awami League's tradition.

"The party chief calls these extended meetings before every election to listen to various problems and to instruct grassroots leaders. Our campaign team is working on highlighting the government's development programmes. Further directions will be given in the extended meeting on Sunday," he said.

The AL leader said that some of their partymen find it hard to accept if they fail to secure nominations. "There will also be a message in the meeting that they should forget all kinds of differences."

Several leaders of the party said there are various disputes among the leaders and workers within the party being in power for three consecutive terms. The party chief will give instructions to the grassroots leaders to unite ahead of the next elections, they said.

There also may be instructions for the party workers to highlight all the development activities of the government, they said.