AL begins sale of nomination forms for women's reserved seats in parliament

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 10:58 am

Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected

The ruling Awami League (AL) began the sale of forms for reserved seats for women in the parliament on Tuesday (6 February). 

According to a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Sunday (5 February), interested individuals will be able to collect the forms from 10am to 4pm till Thursday (8 February). 

Aspirants have to collect and submit the application forms by themselves or through a representative without any additional gathering of people, the notice added. 

A photocopy of NID will be required for collecting the forms.

