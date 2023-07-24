AL to be tactful as Qauder assures of no conflict on 27 July

AL to be tactful as Qauder assures of no conflict on 27 July

Top AL leaders feel that the BNP-Jamaat alliance created chaos ahead of the 2014 and 2018 national elections and this may recur over the next general election

AL to be tactful as Qauder assures of no conflict on 27 July

As both ruling and opposition alliances have announced a series of programmes on the same days keeping the upcoming parliamentary elections in view, the Awami League policymakers have decided to face the political situation tactfully without engaging in conflicts. 

To ensure this, the central AL will sit with the grassroots to issue instructions on how to deal with any possible chaotic situations peacefully and prevent any kind of anarchy, said party sources. 

Top AL leaders feel that the BNP-Jamaat alliance created chaos ahead of the 2014 and 2018 national elections and this may recur over the next general election, they added.  
 
Today, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will hold a views-exchange meeting with the presidents and general secretaries of affiliated organisations and the president-general secretaries of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South and Dhaka District units at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue headquarters.

On 27 July, a joint "peace rally" of the Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League will be held at the North Gate of Baitul Mukarram. The BNP also has planned to hold a grand rally in the capital on the same day.

With tension brewing over what may happen that day, Obaidul Quader on Monday assured that there was no risk of conflict from their side surrounding the 27 July events. 

"The Awami League will not engage in provocation. However, if any untoward incidents occur, the government will ensure security and safety of people's lives and properties," said Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges minister.

Talking to The Business Standard, Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said AL leaders and activists have already been instructed not to engage in any inciting activities. 

If there is any provocation or attack from the opposition, it will be looked after by law enforcers, he added. 

"Now various programmes of Awami League are taking place all over the country and more programmes are coming. These instructions will be followed in all programmes," he added.

Several other senior leaders from the party's policy-making level echoed the same. 

One of the central leaders said the national election of Cambodia was not fair, and the United States has taken steps to impose sanctions on several people from that country's government. Washington also paused some foreign assistance programmes for the nation. 

To ensure that no such situation is created over the coming election of Bangladesh, strategies will be outlined in the discussion on Tuesday, he added. 

Sources said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will also hold a meeting on 6 August with presidents and general secretaries of metropolitan, district, upazila and municipal units and their affiliated organisations at her official residence Gono Bhaban. 

On behalf of the party, she will announce the final strategy for the next election. At the same time, instructions will be issued on how to face opposition programmes peacefully, said the sources. 

 

