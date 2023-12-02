AL to be methodical in selecting independents against its candidates

The Awami League is meticulously selecting independent candidates, implementing stringent oversight to ensure "participatory" polls without the risk of its strategy to field independents backfiring.

The upcoming national elections bear an eerie resemblance to the 2014 polls, with the BNP and its allies once again boycotting in demand for a neutral polls-time government.

However, with global pressure for participatory polls, the AL finds itself in an uncharted territory, encouraging other candidates against its own nominations.

As the ruling party's strategy unfolds, the count of independents, nominations, and participating parties has surged, surpassing the 2014 numbers manifold.

The AL has nominated 303 candidates for 298 seats. Due to the party's directive for leaders and activists to run as independents, around 400 leaders, including 24 current MPs not nominated, have filed independent nominations.

On the other hand, candidates from Jatiya Party and smaller political parties have submitted more nomination forms than the AL.

Meanwhile, 14-party alliance partners are confused as there have been no formal talks with the AL yet. After receiving a message from the Awami League, many of the partners submitted their nominations on the last day amid uncertainty over seat sharing.

Political observers predict challenges for the ruling party in around 50 seats by the Jatiya Party, and smaller parties. In the remaining 250 seats, the main contenders will be AL's own independent candidates.

Concern over independents

In previous elections, standing as an independent candidate against the AL would brand one as a "rebel candidate," resulting in organisational actions, including expulsion.

However, this time, the ruling party has adopted a more flexible approach towards independents.

Concerned about the impact of independent candidates, AL central leaders are implementing strategies to ensure discipline.

Instructions from the central leadership will determine which candidates can remain independent, and organisational action is planned against those who defy the central decision.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman stated that they are compiling a list of independent candidates, and after its completion, the party chief will provide appropriate instructions.

"There must be an independent candidate from within the party. But it is the party high command's discretion who can run as an independent and who cannot," he said.

According to Article 47(11) in the AL charter, individuals contesting against the party candidate in national and local government elections will face immediate expulsion. Furthermore, those opposing the party candidate, even if not officially running, will be expelled after an investigation.

Sources within the Awami League indicate that various "state agencies" are listing independent candidates of the party in different districts. Preferences are given to locally popular individuals with the ability to attract voters to polling stations.

High polls participation

As many as 32 parties, including the AL, are participating in the 12th national parliament election on 7 January.

On 30 November, the last day of the nomination filing deadline, 1,966 party candidates submitted their nomination forms to the Election Commission. However, the number of nominations for independent candidates was 747.

For perspective, total nomination filing was 1,107 with 104 independents in the 2014 elections, while the number of participating parties was merely 12.

In that election, AL candidates won unopposed in 153 seats as many parties, including BNP, did not participate, causing controversy in various circles.

In the 2018 elections, there were 39 parties, 3,065 total candidates including 129 independents.