AL to bank on dev projects to win over voters to stay in power

Win over voters by promoting development activities – this is going to be the focal point of the ruling Awami League's campaigning strategy for the 12th parliamentary election slated for late this year or early next year.

Several top leaders of the party told The Business Standard that the party has adopted a strategy to attract the people to vote it to power again by advertising the development projects – including Padma Bridge, Bangabandhu Expressway, Dhaka Metrorail, and Karnaphuli Tunnel – that were implemented during the past 14 years of its rule and launching more projects ahead of the forthcoming election.

As part of the strategy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 588 new development projects in the last four months, mentioned the leaders, adding that the inauguration of so many projects in such a short time is unprecedented in the last 14 years.

At the inaugural ceremony of these projects, the prime minister urged the people to bring her party to power again by voting for "boat" – Awami League's electoral symbol – in the forthcoming general election.

At the same time, local leaders of the ruling party have been instructed to seek votes from the people for the upcoming elections by highlighting the development activities undertaken by the present government.

Asked about the reason for going to the voters by highlighting such development work, politicians told TBS that the next election will be free, fair, and highly competitive with the participation of all political parties. This is because the credibility of the 2014 and 2018 elections has been questioned in the international community.

At the Awami League Parliamentary Committee meeting on 7 February this year, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina said, "The next national election will be very difficult. There is no chance to score goals in an empty field…. We have to prepare for the election."

She instructed the lawmakers from her party to carry out extensive publicity of the development work of the Awami League government.

The prime minister inaugurated various development projects in nine places in the country between November last and February this year by being physically present there. She also inaugurated some other projects by virtually attending five events.

The premier has at least 20 more such programmes in the pipeline in different parts of the country before December this year. The central and local leaders of the party want to ensure the attendance of at least one million people at each of the rallies.

Several leaders of the party said that at least 500 more projects will be inaugurated during the rallies.

Awami League Presidium Member and Deputy Leader of Parliament Matia Chowdhury told TBS the country has achieved unprecedented development in the past 14 years under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and various international organisations, including the World Bank, have also acknowledged this truth.

"Because of the development work done by the Awami League, the people of the country will unquestioningly make the party victorious again in the next national elections," said the veteran leader.

AL Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said, "The country has turned into a developing country under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. The mission of the Awami League is to transform the country into a developed country by 2041. The per capita income of the country has increased significantly. In addition, the quality of life of the people of the country has improved."

For all these accomplishments, the people will vote the Awami League to power again, he said.

Projects launched in last four months

On 28 February this year, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj.

According to the Awami League, more than ten lakh people were present at the cantonment inauguration rally. At the event, the prime minister highlighted various development projects in the Haor region, including the construction of all-weather roads, large bridges and roads. She also pledged to build flyovers in the haor region if the Awami League comes to power at the next election.

Three days earlier, the inauguration of 49 development projects in Kotalipara of Gopalganj was attended by lakhs of people.

Before that on 2 February, Sheikh Hasina was the chief guest at a massive gathering of people at Rupganj in Narayanganj on the inauguration of the capital's first subway depot and Dhaka-Sylhet four-lane work.

On January 29, the premier opened 26 development projects at a public meeting in Rajshahi. There, the prime minister urged the people to ensure continuation of the present pace of development by voting for the Awami League at the upcoming election.

In similar rallies held in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, and Mymensingh in December and November last, the prime minister inaugurated over 200 development projects and laid the foundation stones of around 100 other projects.

On 12 January, she inaugurated four newly constructed projects under the Roads and Highways Department in different parts of the country, including the capital, through video conferencing from her Ganobhaban residence.

The prime minister also inaugurated 100 road bridges in 25 districts on 7 November last and opened 100 roads and highways in 50 districts on 21 December.

She inaugurated a section of the Dhaka metro rail project on 28 December.

More projects to be opened this year

The prime minister is expected to inaugurate the Bangabandhu Bridge-Bogura railway line project by June this year.

Sirajganj District Awami League President KM Hossain Ali Hasan told TBS that the date for the opening of the rail line project from Bangabandhu Bridge to Bogura has not been decided on yet. "We are now working to ensure the participation of more than 10 lakh people in the rally. For this, the Awami League leaders of Siraganj, Tangail and Bogura are working in coordination according to instructions from the central leaders."

"According to the instructions of the party high-ups, we are highlighting the development activities that have taken place in the last 14 years in public meetings in the district."

The work on the 4-lane Feni-Noakhali national highway from Begumganj to Sonapur may be inaugurated in the middle of this year. This project will be launched at a large public meeting in Noakhali, said AL sources.

A source in the party told TBS that the prime minister will inaugurate around 300 more development projects in different parts of the country by December this year. About 20 public meetings will be held in this connection.

Several leaders said that election campaign work will be done through the promotion of these development projects by the central leaders of the Awami League at those gatherings. Also, in those public gatherings, the party will introduce its candidates for various constituencies.

Focus on strengthening the party

As part of its preparations for the coming national election, the ruling Awami League is focusing on strengthening itself. For that reason, the party at its national council on 24 December last year announced a central committee without any major changes being brought into it.

As the party's veteran leaders know the current political context well, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina wants to use their experience in the next election, sources at the party said.

Also, to strengthen the activities of the party, leaders who were expelled from the party for taking part in various elections against the party-nominated candidates in the past are being brought back into the party fold.

The central leaders of the party are working to build a strong position for the party in the upcoming elections by settling various disputes among local leaders and workers.

The central committee of the party is working to select suitable candidates for the upcoming election by reining in various controversial MPs. A list of about 50 MPs has also been prepared to this end.