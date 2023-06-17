AL-backed Sylhet mayoral candidate Anwaruzzaman vows to build green, smart city

Politics

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 05:08 pm

Awami League (AL) nominated mayoral candidate for Sylhet City polls Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury on Saturday announced his election manifesto vowing to build a green, clean and smart city.

He announced the 21-point manifesto at a city hotel on Saturday (17 June), with party leaders and several dignitaries of Sylhet in attendance.

While announcing the manifesto, Anaruzzaman said, "I will try to fulfil the expectations the prime minister has for me as Sylhet's mayoral candidate…I will transform Sylhet into a smart city."

He said, "Sylhet is a city filled with history and tradition. We do not want to see this place be polluted or unsafe. As a growing city, now is the time to adopt a plan for urbanisation."

The 21 points in Anwaruzzaman's manifesto include – sewage management and flood mitigation, waste management, public health development, implementation of planned public transport system and limiting traffic congestion, increasing the navigability of Surma River and ensuring clean drinking water system, construction of Bangabandhu Park, launching high-speed trains to the capital, and developing a technology-oriented Sylhet, among others.

The manifesto also mentions that the city corporation building will be fully digitised with more efficient manpower.

