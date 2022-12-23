AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines during national council

Politics

BSS
23 December, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 02:36 pm

AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines during national council

AL asks party men to follow traffic guidelines during national council

The ruling Awami League (AL) has urged its leaders and workers to follow traffic guidelines of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to keep vehicular movement smooth in the city on the occasion of the party's 22nd national council to be held on Saturday.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has requested all to follow the DMP guidelines, an Awami League press release said on Thursday.

Centring the Awami League's 22nd national council to be held at the historic Suhrawardy Uddyan, the DMP has taken special measures to keep vehicular movement normal in the city.

According to the traffic guidelines, invited guests (special invitation cardholders), diplomats and representatives of diplomatic missions, cabinet members, lawmakers, AL advisory council members, its central committee members and presidents and general secretaries of AL's district and Dhaka city units will enter the venue through the gate near the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) or Shikha Chirantan gate of Suhrawardy Uddyan.

As there will be no parking arrangement at Suhrawardy Uddyan, private cars must be parked at the designated places of DMP.

Besides, all Awami League councilors, delegates and its leaders and activists can enter the venue through the gates of Suhrawardy Uddyan near Bangla Academy, Ramna Kali Mandir, TSC and Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University.

