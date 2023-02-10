AL announces union-level 'peace rallies' to counter BNP tomorrow

The ruling party Awami League will organise 'peace rallies' at the union level of the country on Saturday, in yet another copycat or tit-for-tat programme that seems dictated by the BNP's announcemnent of its own program.

The programmes will be held as part of their year-long programme plan, a press release signed by the party's office secretary Biplob Barua said.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and central leaders of the party will be present in some rallies.

The central leaders of the party will be present in 40 of the remaining 76 organisational districts while Dhaka South and North units of the party cancelled their scheduled programme on Thursday.

In most cases, the leaders have been instructed to attend the peace rally in their own districts.

In the districts where the central leaders will not go, the district leaders and local parliamentarians have been instructed to hold the rally.

BNP earlier announced a union-level anti-government campaign for Saturday, to press home its 10-point demand, most importantly a caretaker government to oversee general elections.