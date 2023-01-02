AL announces its new Central Working Committee

Politics

BSS
02 January, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

AL announces its new Central Working Committee

BSS
02 January, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 05:56 pm
AL announces its new Central Working Committee

The ruling Awami League (AL) has announced Central Working Committee a week after the party held its 22nd national council on December 24, reelecting Sheikh Hasina as its president and Obaidul Quader as general secretary.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was reelected as AL President for the 10th consecutive time while Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was reelected to the post of AL General Secretary for the third consecutive term in the National Council for the next three years.

On the council day, AL President Sheikh Hasina declared names of 48, including presidium members, joint general secretaries, organizing secretaries and secretariat members, out of 81-member Central Working Committee. Later, in different phases, other posts were distributed among the party leaders.

Finally, at last night, in a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, the ruling party announced the names of all except one presidium member, an office bearer and a member of the 81-member central committee, saying the names of remaining three would be declared later.

According to the release, presidium members are: Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafar Ullah, Piyush Kanti Bhattacharya, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Adv Md Qamrul Islam, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Jebunnesa Haque, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, and Simeen Hussain Rimi.

Joint-General Secretaries are Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni.

HN Ashequr Rahman became the Treasurer of the party.

Secretariat members are: Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Agriculture and Co-operatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Religious Affairs Secretary Advocate Sirajul Mostafa, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Forestry and Environmental Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Women Affairs Secretary Jahanara Begum, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Youth and Sports Secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Education and Human Resource Secretary Begum Shamsun Nahar, Industries and Commerce Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana.

Organizing Secretaries are: Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Advocate Afzal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi.

Sayem Khan retained his post of Deputy Office Secretary while Syed Abdul Awal Shamim became Deputy Publicity Secretary.

AL Central Working Committee members are: Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Nurul Islam Thandu, Bipul Ghosh, Dipankar Talukder, Aminul Alam Milon, Begum Akhter Jahan, Dr Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, Professor Merina Jaman, Parvin Jaman Kalpana, Safura Begum Rumi, Professor Md Ali Arafat, Tarana Halim, Sanjida Khanam, Hossain Ara Lutfa Dalia, Anwar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Shahabuddin Farazi, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akter Poppy, Vice Principal Raymond Areng, Gloria Sarker Jharna, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, Azizus Samad Azad Don, Sakhawat Hossain Shafique, Nirmol Kumar Chattarjee and Tariq Sujat.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / AL central committee

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Shivananda CS. Sketch: TBS

From STEM to STEAM: Education responding to the need of the times

5h | Thoughts
To break the never-ending cycle of macroeconomic crises and to regain its competitiveness, Argentina can draw inspiration from its national football team. Photo: Reuters

Lessons from Argentina's World Cup victory

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A new calendar for the new year!

6h | Brands
Nouriel Roubini. Sketch: TBS

More war means more inflation

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

Targets for export, import, reserve also slashed, inflation hiked

1h | TBS Insight
Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

Akij aims to reduce the import dependency of the flexible packaging industry

1h | TBS Face to Face
“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

23h | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

5
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037
Economy

Bangladesh projected to be 20th largest economy by 2037