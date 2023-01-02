AL announces its new Central Working Committee

The ruling Awami League (AL) has announced Central Working Committee a week after the party held its 22nd national council on December 24, reelecting Sheikh Hasina as its president and Obaidul Quader as general secretary.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was reelected as AL President for the 10th consecutive time while Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was reelected to the post of AL General Secretary for the third consecutive term in the National Council for the next three years.

On the council day, AL President Sheikh Hasina declared names of 48, including presidium members, joint general secretaries, organizing secretaries and secretariat members, out of 81-member Central Working Committee. Later, in different phases, other posts were distributed among the party leaders.

Finally, at last night, in a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, the ruling party announced the names of all except one presidium member, an office bearer and a member of the 81-member central committee, saying the names of remaining three would be declared later.

According to the release, presidium members are: Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafar Ullah, Piyush Kanti Bhattacharya, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya Bir Bikram, Adv Md Qamrul Islam, Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Jebunnesa Haque, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, and Simeen Hussain Rimi.

Joint-General Secretaries are Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul-Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dr Dipu Moni.

HN Ashequr Rahman became the Treasurer of the party.

Secretariat members are: Finance and Planning Affairs Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed, Legal Affairs Secretary Advocate Najibullah Hiru, Agriculture and Co-operatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily, Information and Research Affairs Secretary Dr Selim Mahmood, Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Religious Affairs Secretary Advocate Sirajul Mostafa, Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Forestry and Environmental Affairs Secretary Delwar Hossain, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Engineer Md Abdus Sabur, Women Affairs Secretary Jahanara Begum, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, Youth and Sports Secretary Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Education and Human Resource Secretary Begum Shamsun Nahar, Industries and Commerce Secretary Md Siddiqur Rahman, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and Health and Population Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana.

Organizing Secretaries are: Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Advocate Afzal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi.

Sayem Khan retained his post of Deputy Office Secretary while Syed Abdul Awal Shamim became Deputy Publicity Secretary.

AL Central Working Committee members are: Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Nurul Islam Thandu, Bipul Ghosh, Dipankar Talukder, Aminul Alam Milon, Begum Akhter Jahan, Dr Mushfiq Hossain Chowdhury, Professor Merina Jaman, Parvin Jaman Kalpana, Safura Begum Rumi, Professor Md Ali Arafat, Tarana Halim, Sanjida Khanam, Hossain Ara Lutfa Dalia, Anwar Hossain, Anisur Rahman, Shahabuddin Farazi, Iqbal Hossain Apu, Golam Rabbani Chinu, Marufa Akter Poppy, Vice Principal Raymond Areng, Gloria Sarker Jharna, Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, Azizus Samad Azad Don, Sakhawat Hossain Shafique, Nirmol Kumar Chattarjee and Tariq Sujat.