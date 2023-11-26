JS polls: AL announces candidates for 298 seats

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:26 pm

The ruling Awami League has announced candidates for 298 constituencies for the upcoming 12th national election but did not announce any candidates for Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5 constituencies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names of the candidates at a press conference at the party's headquarters in the capital's Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (26 November).

Here is the full list of AL candidates:

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election will be held on 7 January, the Election Commission announced on 15 November amid staunch objections from the opposition parties, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, announcing the schedule during a live telecast from the Nirbachan Bhaban, invited all parties to participate in the polls as "there is an environment of holding free, fair and participatory polls".

He also stated that political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-5 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

The CEC also said political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end on 8:00am on 5 January.

To conduct the election on 300 constituencies, the EC has appointed a total of 66 returning officer and 592 assistant returning officer. 

