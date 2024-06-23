AL always stands by people in their tough times: Food minister

The Awami League has always stood by the people in times of trouble and disaster since its establishment, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said today (23 June).



"From the Liberation War to this day whatever good things happened in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Awami League was there," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the cheque and tin distribution ceremony among families affected by natural calamities at Sapahar Upazila Parishad Auditorium this afternoon.

Sadhan Chandra emphasised that the Language Movement of 1952, the Six-point demand 'Charter of Freedom', the historic 7 March speech, and, most significantly, the independence of Bangladesh, all owe their existence to the efforts of the country's oldest political party, Awami League.

He said, "Once seven crore people did not have enough rice. Bangladesh has now managed to solve the food problem of 17 crore people. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has modernised the agricultural sector and developed the overall situation of farmers. "Now we are self-sufficient in food due to the tireless efforts of farmers."



The prime minister works for the welfare of people irrespective of party affiliation, he added.



