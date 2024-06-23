AL always stands by people in their tough times: Food minister

Politics

23 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:03 pm

Related News

AL always stands by people in their tough times: Food minister

He said the prime minister works for the welfare of people irrespective of party affiliation

23 June, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:03 pm
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar. File Photo: Collected
Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar. File Photo: Collected

The Awami League has always stood by the people in times of trouble and disaster since its establishment, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said today (23 June).
 
"From the Liberation War to this day whatever good things happened in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Awami League was there," he said while speaking as the chief guest at the cheque and tin distribution ceremony among families affected by natural calamities at Sapahar Upazila Parishad Auditorium this afternoon. 

Sadhan Chandra emphasised that the Language Movement of 1952, the Six-point demand 'Charter of Freedom', the historic 7 March speech, and, most significantly, the independence of Bangladesh, all owe their existence to the efforts of the country's oldest political party, Awami League.

He said, "Once seven crore people did not have enough rice. Bangladesh has now managed to solve the food problem of 17 crore people. Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has modernised the agricultural sector and developed the overall situation of farmers. "Now we are self-sufficient in food due to the tireless efforts of farmers." 
 
The prime minister works for the welfare of people irrespective of party affiliation, he added. 
 
Chaired by Sapahar Upazila Executive Officer Md Masud Hossain, Sapahar Upazila Parishad Chairman Md Shahjahan Hossain, Vice Chairman Naimuddin, Female Vice Chairman Fahima, Upazila Awami League General Secretary Md Masud Hossain, Sapahar Thana Officer-in-Charge Palash Dev also spoke.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

3h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

11h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama
Photo: Apex

Make your summer style statement through accessories

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

23m | Videos
Can laundered money be recovered?

Can laundered money be recovered?

1h | Videos
Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

1h | Videos
General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

General Walker-uz-Zaman has taken charge as the 18th Army Chief of Bangladesh

2h | Videos