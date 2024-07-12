AL always sincere about people's logical demand: Quader

The road transport minister said an identified political quarter is trying to gain advantage by creating conflicts between the students and the people.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
Urging the quota protesters not to be abused as political tools of anyone, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader today (12 July) said their party is always sincere about the logical demands of the country's people.

"No logical demand was ever ignored by the Awami League. Bangladesh Awami League is always working to build a welfare and prosperous state by bearing the hopes and aspirations of the people," he said in a statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We call upon the young students not to be abused as political tools. At the final hearing, lawyers in favour of the agitating students have the opportunity to present their arguments further."

Mentioning that the apex court of the country will resolve the matter after final hearing, he hoped that the court would take into account the grievances of the agitating students during the final hearing and would pronounce a realistic final judgment and the matter will be settled. 

"We urge the agitators to keep patience. At the same time, I request again to avoid all such programmes that may cause suffering to people and return to the educational institutions as per the court's instructions," he said. 

The AL general secretary said the Appellate Division gave a four-week status quo on the judgment of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court on keeping quota in government jobs.

"After this order of the Appellate Division, there is no effectiveness of the judgment of the High Court Division now. So, there is no justification for the students' movement to continue. The evil spirits of the anti-liberation forces have entered this movement," he said.

Quader said the order of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court is in favor of the students but the continuation of their movement after this proves that a vested quarter is provoking the movement to materialise their political agenda.

"If the students continue this movement, the suffering of the commoners will increase. If the people become hostage to this movement, they will lose confidence in the students," he said.

The road transport minister said an identified political quarter is trying to gain advantage by creating conflicts between the students and the people.

"We don't believe that all students want to violate the directives of the apex court of the country. Only the politically motivated ones are trying to show muscle by ignoring the court's directives," Quader said.

"Once a movement is waged, the BNP-Jamaat and their allies want to use it as a tool aiming to assume power and now they are carrying out their ill-attempts capitalising on the quota movement," he added.

Obaidul Quader / Quota protest

