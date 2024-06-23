AL always a phoenix rising from ashes despite repeated attempts of having us ousted: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said today (23 June) the Awami League (AL) has always reemerged like a phoenix despite repeated attempts to wipe out the ruling party.

"They have killed Bangabandhu but could not kill his ideals," she said at a rally of Awami League (AL) in the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of its 75th founding anniversary.

"AL leaders have always stood beside the people of the country. After AL won 233 seats in the 2008 election and came to power, the country never had to look back," she said.

PM Hasina honours freedom fighters to mark AL’s 75th founding anniversary

"Extreme poverty rate has decreased to 5.6% from 25.1% in 15 years. Literacy rate was 45% when we [AL] came to power. It has now increased to 75%," she added.

The AL, Bangladesh's oldest and largest political party, is celebrating its 75th founding anniversary with nationwide festivities today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina returned home yesterday after wrapping up her two-day state visit to India.

She went to New Delhi on Friday at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. On the second day of the visit, Dhaka and New Delhi signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), seven of these new and three renewed to further consolidate the ever-growing relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

