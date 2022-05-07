AL always assumes power through vote, not by back door: PM

Politics

BSS
07 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2022, 09:04 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said Awami League never used the back door for grabbing power, rather it always assumes state power through elections.

"Awami League (AL) always assumes power through elections. It never grabbed power using the back door as AL is not an organisation that was created from the pocket of any military dictator," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the President of ruling party Awami League, made these remarks while delivering her introductory speech in the meeting of Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC). She chaired the meeting held at her official residence Ganabhaban.
 
She said the development of the election process has been made by the AL government as transparent ballot box, voter list with picture and EVM were the demand of her party to ensure the voting rights of mass people.

"We want that people can apply their voting rights . . . if people don't vote for us, we wouldn't come to power," she said, adding that AL was always kept aside from power through conspiracy repeatedly.

Mentioning that AL is the party of land and mass people, she said this party always works for the welfare of the masses.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for putting Awami League in power repeatedly by casting their votes in favour of the party.

"Due to this, the country witnessed huge development in the last 13 years, the living standard of the people has been increased as AL is the party of people and soil of this country," she said.

