AL also announces countrywide programmes for 30 Jan, same day as BNP's processions

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 08:15 pm

Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League. Photo: Collected

The ruling Awami League has announced peace and development rallies with red and green flags on 30 January, the same day that the BNP announced its black-flag processions.

The AL called for its rallies in all cities, districts and upazilas on the day when the first session of the new parliament is held.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the party's programme while speaking at a rally organised by the Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League in front of the party's central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Saturday (January 27).

China, India, and Russia may be friends, but the government came to power by the people's vote.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader

"People do not support the BNP's black flag march on 30 January. They don't participate in strikes and blockades called by them. When will their movement really start? After Ramadan or after Eid?" he said.

"China, India, and Russia may be friends, but the government came to power by the people's vote. Commodity prices will decrease soon as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has started working with the entire cabinet," Quader also said.

"Sheikh Hasina's government  was elected with the votes of 41.8% of voters. It is the government of the people."

