AL allowed our grand rally to carry out cold-blooded, brutal attacks: BNP leader

The Awami League government played a "cruel planned game with the BNP's peaceful grand rally" on 28 October in Nayapaltan of Dhaka, BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moin Khan said today.

"The whole strategy was planned. Instead of denying the permission for the grand rally, they allowed it with a specific purpose: to carry out cold-blooded brutal attacks using the pretext of the attacks on police to thwart the legitimate peaceful demands of the opposition for the restoration of democracy and voting rights," he told the media in the capital on Monday.

"As a result, the whole political scenario of Bangladesh has changed drastically in a single day," he added.

"The rally continued in a perfectly orderly and peaceful manner for hours until tear gas shells started being fired from the west end of the rally. Then the intensity of the attacks increased. The whole place turned into a war zone with explosions and gunfire. It is clear that the whole strategy was planned."

He further alleged that the government is trying to blame the BNP for the organised terrorist activities in different parts of Dhaka city.

"Wherever the government has tried to pin the blame for bus fires or grenade blasts on the BNP, eyewitnesses have said that it was the government's people who had committed the incidents.

"Therefore, the government did not understand that the government's 2014 fraud will not continue after 10 years. Today, it has become clear as day that the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh can no longer be suppressed with lies and oppression."