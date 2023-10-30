AL allowed our grand rally to carry out cold-blooded, brutal attacks: BNP leader

Politics

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:05 pm

Related News

AL allowed our grand rally to carry out cold-blooded, brutal attacks: BNP leader

He further alleged that the government is trying to blame the BNP for the organised terrorist activities in different parts of Dhaka city.

TBS Report
30 October, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2023, 10:05 pm
A file photo of BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moin Khan
A file photo of BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moin Khan

The Awami League government played a "cruel planned game with the BNP's peaceful grand rally" on 28 October in Nayapaltan of Dhaka, BNP Standing Committee Member Abdul Moin Khan said today.

"The whole strategy was planned. Instead of denying the permission for the grand rally, they allowed it with a specific purpose: to carry out cold-blooded brutal attacks using the pretext of the attacks on police to thwart the legitimate peaceful demands of the opposition for the restoration of democracy and voting rights," he told the media in the capital on Monday.

"As a result, the whole political scenario of Bangladesh has changed drastically in a single day," he added.

"The rally continued in a perfectly orderly and peaceful manner for hours until tear gas shells started being fired from the west end of the rally. Then the intensity of the attacks increased. The whole place turned into a war zone with explosions and gunfire. It is clear that the whole strategy was planned."

He further alleged that the government is trying to blame the BNP for the organised terrorist activities in different parts of Dhaka city.

"Wherever the government has tried to pin the blame for bus fires or grenade blasts on the BNP, eyewitnesses have said that it was the government's people who had committed the incidents.

"Therefore, the government did not understand that the government's 2014 fraud will not continue after 10 years. Today, it has become clear as day that the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh can no longer be suppressed with lies and oppression."

Bangladesh / Top News

Moin Khan / Bangladesh / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hamas’ 7 October attack and Israel’s responding airstrikes has been on the agenda of every meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council recently. Photo: Reuters

Israel and the UN: A tricky relationship

13h | Panorama
The new CBR is now more bike for the money, offering large dimensions, more safety features and a more finely tuned engine, especially in the Thai variant. Photos: Akif Hamid

2023 Honda CBR: Unleashing competence and comfort

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

The one where all our hearts break

1d | Features
Local industries of copper wire, aluminium utensils, brass items etc collect scrap metals from Becharam Dewri’s metal market and recycle them into raw materials. Photo: Noor A Alam

Becharam Dewri's metal market: Where dust is also a sellable product

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

What Bangladesh need to do to play the 2025 Champions Trophy

1h | TBS SPORTS
Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

Beef Tehari with Mustard Oil Recipe

4h | TBS Food
Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

Babar Azam to lose captaincy after 2023 World Cup?

5h | TBS SPORTS
The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

The highest fossil fuel consumption will be in this decade

3h | TBS World