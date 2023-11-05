AL, allies take tough stance against blockade in Dhaka

Leaders and activists of the Dhaka City South Awami League took positions in front of the party’s central office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (5 November) morning. Photo: BSS

The ruling Awami League and its affiliates took a tough stance in the capital on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat for the fall of the government.

Leaders and activists of the Dhaka City South Awami League took positions in front of the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue this morning. While leaders and activists of Dhaka City North Awami League took positions in Mirpur.

"BNP wants to sabotage the election in the name of the movement. They want to harm the lives of the people. They want to take the country into an unstable situation. To protect the lives of the people, we are carrying out peaceful protests and are on guard against their violence," Awami League leaders and activists in front of the party's central office told the media.

Awami League Adviser Council member Habibur Rahman Siraj, Dhaka South City Awami League's Vice President Hedayetul Islam Swapan, Joint General Secretary Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, Miraj Hossain, Mohiuddin Amed Mohi, Organising Secretary Golam Sarwar Kabir, and Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz led the sit-in program.

The Dhaka-5 MP Kazi Monirul Islam Manu led a peace rally in front of the Jatrabari intersection in protest of the BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, anarchy, propaganda, and anti-national conspiracy. Since morning, Awami League leaders and activists gathered at several points on the Jatrabari intersection to observe the peace rally. They also took out processions.

At this time, they chanted slogans such as "We want to fight, we want to survive by fighting. Who will win in this fight? The soldiers of Sheikh Hasina." They also chanted slogans such as "Do not accept the illegal hartal, do not support it."

Under the leadership of Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, leaders and activists took part in a sit-in and rally in Uttara's Sector-10.

In the afternoon, the Awami League leaders and activists of different wards and unions of old Dhaka organised a protest meeting at Dholai Khal. Many other local leaders and activists took positions in the Gabtali area for the whole day.

In addition, the leaders and activists of the Awami League's affiliated organisations took positions at important points in every ward of the capital with sticks and various slogans throughout the day.

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), a component of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, held a rally and protest march in the capital against BNP-Jamaat's anarchy and conspiracy to sabotage the election.

Central leaders spoke at the rally in front of the Jasad office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:30am.