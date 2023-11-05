AL, allies take tough stance against blockade in Dhaka

Politics

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 08:33 pm

Related News

AL, allies take tough stance against blockade in Dhaka

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 08:33 pm
Leaders and activists of the Dhaka City South Awami League took positions in front of the party’s central office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (5 November) morning. Photo: BSS
Leaders and activists of the Dhaka City South Awami League took positions in front of the party’s central office in Bangabandhu Avenue on Sunday (5 November) morning. Photo: BSS

The ruling Awami League and its affiliates took a tough stance in the capital on the first day of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat for the fall of the government. 

Leaders and activists of the Dhaka City South Awami League took positions in front of the party's central office in Bangabandhu Avenue this morning. While leaders and activists of Dhaka City North Awami League took positions in Mirpur.

"BNP wants to sabotage the election in the name of the movement. They want to harm the lives of the people. They want to take the country into an unstable situation. To protect the lives of the people, we are carrying out peaceful protests and are on guard against their violence," Awami League leaders and activists in front of the party's central office told the media.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Awami League Adviser Council member Habibur Rahman Siraj, Dhaka South City Awami League's Vice President Hedayetul Islam Swapan, Joint General Secretary Kazi Morshed Hossain Kamal, Miraj Hossain, Mohiuddin Amed Mohi, Organising Secretary Golam Sarwar Kabir, and Office Secretary Riaz Uddin Riaz led the sit-in program.

The Dhaka-5 MP Kazi Monirul Islam Manu led a peace rally in front of the Jatrabari intersection in protest of the BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, anarchy, propaganda, and anti-national conspiracy. Since morning, Awami League leaders and activists gathered at several points on the Jatrabari intersection to observe the peace rally. They also took out processions.

At this time, they chanted slogans such as "We want to fight, we want to survive by fighting. Who will win in this fight? The soldiers of Sheikh Hasina." They also chanted slogans such as "Do not accept the illegal hartal, do not support it."

Under the leadership of Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, leaders and activists took part in a sit-in and rally in Uttara's Sector-10. 

In the afternoon, the Awami League leaders and activists of different wards and unions of old Dhaka organised a protest meeting at Dholai Khal. Many other local leaders and activists took positions in the Gabtali area for the whole day.

In addition, the leaders and activists of the Awami League's affiliated organisations took positions at important points in every ward of the capital with sticks and various slogans throughout the day.

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), a component of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance, held a rally and protest march in the capital against BNP-Jamaat's anarchy and conspiracy to sabotage the election.

Central leaders spoke at the rally in front of the Jasad office on Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:30am.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / BNP-Jamaat blockade / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

8h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

13h | Panorama
Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

13h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

2h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

3h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

7h | TBS World