AL, allies to keep streets occupied to counter blockade

The ruling Awami League and its affiliated organisations are employing prudent strategies to take to the streets in response to the three-day nationwide blockade commencing on Tuesday, as declared by the opposition BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The 14-party alliance, led by the AL, has also declared to remain on the streets, demonstrating their solidarity with the efforts.

Besides, the ruling party is actively striving to secure victory in the upcoming national elections in tandem with these efforts.

The BNP called for a 72 hour blockade starting 31 October to protest against the detention of the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, the attacks on the 28 October rally and the killing of party activists. The Jamaat-e-Islami also declared the same programme across the country later.

The AL and its allies have announced various programmes to counter the BNP-Jamaat blockade. The AL will hold peace rallies in cities, districts, and upazilas across the country, while the 14 parties will protest the blockade in various ways.

Several AL leaders told The Business Standard that the BNP created chaos during the mass rally on 28 October, and that they will likely create more chaos to disrupt the elections. The AL is taking all necessary measures to deal with the "anarchy" and keep the streets under their control.

The AL and its allies have decided to demonstrate their strength by confronting the BNP and Jamaat workers until the elections. They have resolved not to allow the BNP-Jamaat to occupy the streets in any way, they said.

"Before the 2014 and 2018 elections, the BNP and Jamaat attempted to sabotage the elections through arson, terror, and violence. This time, they appear to be following the same path. For this reason, Awami League leaders and activists have been instructed to take steps to prevent these terrorist activities," Awami League Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury told TBS.

She said the BNP turned the capital into a battlefield in the name of holding a peaceful rally on 28 October. The next day, they observed a hartal, which they used to spread violence across the country.

"Now, they have declared a three-day blockade. The BNP-Jamaat alliance is trying to thwart the election, but we will not accept this."

Matia Chowdhury added, "We will hold the election in accordance with the constitution. The Election Commission is making final preparations. The election is only a few days away, and the Awami League has taken all necessary steps to ensure that it is fair and peaceful."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said in a press conference on 28 October that the AL will not hold any new programmes, but will be in the streets to confront the BNP-Jamaat alliance.

Hasanul Haq Inu, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, a partner party of the 14-party alliance, told TBS that the alliance has expressed solidarity with the ruling Awami League to stop all forms of violent politics, including the BNP's arson activities.

"The BNP-Jamaat alliance will be countered in the streets," Inu said. "At the same time, as preparation for the election, we will continue to carry out election campaigns."

The Awami League held a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram on 28 October, the same day as the BNP and Jamaat selected for rallies in the capital. Party leaders and workers were also on alert at different points of the city since morning. In addition, the alliances of the 14-party coalition also held various programmes.

SM Mannan Kochi, general secretary of the AL's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, said that party leaders and activists will be in the streets in all areas to counter the BNP, Jamaat.

Mojibur Rahman Majnu, president of the AL's Bogura district unit, said that they will not allow the BNP to occupy the streets to engage in violence.

Who will lead the BNP's three-day blockade: Quader

On the issue of BNP's three-day blockade, Obaidul Quader said, "Who will give leadership to BNP's programmes with Mirza Fakhrul in lockup and other leaders in hiding?"

He made the comment regarding the detention of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul on 28 October.

During a meeting of the party in its central office on the Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday, Quader also said, "We do not want elections without the BNP. The election will be held according to the rules. However, the election will not stop for anyone if they decide not to participate."

He added, "The BNP wants to thwart the election. Those who want fair elections can never cause such conflicts."