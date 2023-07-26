AL-affiliated orgs seek permission to hold rally at DU campus

Three affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League - Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechhasebak League – have sought permission for holding their tomorrow's peace rally at Dhaka University gymnasium ground.

"The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) did not grant permission for the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram. As an alternative, we have applied for permission to hold the rally in the gymnasium ground," Afzalur Rahman Babu, general secretary of Swechhasebak League, told The Business Standard on Wednesday.

The Dhaka University authorities are yet to give permission to them for holding the rally at gymnasium ground.

Earlier in the day, the DMP denied the BNP permission to hold its rally on Thursday in Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan, or Nayapaltan.

The DMP suggested Golapbagh playground as a venue for BNP's rally tomorrow.

