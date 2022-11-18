AL Advisory Council's meeting Saturday

The Advisory Council of Bangladesh Awami League will sit in a meeting on Saturday morning ahead of its 22nd triennial national council to be held in December next.

AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting to be held in her official residence Ganabhaban.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader asked the advisory council members to attend the meeting, following health protocols, said a press release on Friday.

The 22nd triennial national council will be held on December 24 to elect the party's next leadership. The decision for holding the council was taken at a meeting of AL Central Working Committee on 28 October last.