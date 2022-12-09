AL activists on guard in Dhaka streets before BNP rally

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies took to the streets in different areas of the capital on Friday, a day before the divisional rally of the BNP to be held in Sayedabad's Golapbag ground in the city on Saturday.

They were seen in the streets in almost every area of the city, gathering in large numbers, organising processions and chanting slogans.

Awami League activists also set up temporary camps at various entry points to the capital alongside the police to prevent BNP men from joining the mass rally.

Leaders of Dhaka North and South City Awami League (AL) also declared that they will continue their active presence in the capital on Saturday as well.

A large number of activists of AL Dhaka South City gathered at the Mahanagar Natya Mancha to participate at a pre-announced rally on Friday. The rally was held to protest the 'BNP-Jamaat's terrorism, militancy, anarchy, dirty politics and continuing anti-national conspiracy'.

At the rally, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader warned that the BNP will not be shown any leniency, unlike in the past.

"The government is not afraid of the BNP's movement; rather they (BNP) have failed in their movement," said Quader.

The Road, Transport and Bridges minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Awami League activists are prepared. They are not afraid of anyone."

"We cannot leave the lives of the people of this country in the hands of arsonists. The Awami League is always ready to save the people of the country from their anarchy," Quader stated.

Meanwhile, Dhaka South Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh said at the rally that Awami League men will be on guard in the capital so that no one can take to the streets.

"Leaders and activists of the Awami League will be on the streets from today and return home only after Sheikh Hasina is elected at the next election," he said.

Meanwhile, the leaders and activists of AL Dhaka North City unit also marched in every ward of the area on Friday ahead of the BNP rally.

SM Mannan Kochi, general secretary of Dhaka North City Awami League, said, "We took position at important points of Dhaka North City on Friday. Later, we organised processions against the anarchy of the BNP in the wards. We will be on the streets on Saturday as well to prevent any destructive activities by the BNP."

Earlier, on Thursday, central leaders of the Awami League, at a meeting held at the party's central office, directed party activists in every district, upazila and ward of the country, including in the capital Dhaka, to be on guard against any sort of unrest ahead of the BNP's 10 December rally.