AL activist's death in Rajshahi: Shahriar Alam alleges Liton, MP Asad for instigating murder

Former state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam on Thursday blamed Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Asaduzzaman Asad MP for the death of Asraful Islam Babul, an AL activist of Bagha upazila in Rajshahi.

However, Khairuzzaman Liton has denied the allegation, saying that the hateful comments have been made only to "politicise" the death.

Ashraful died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He was wounded during a nearly one-hour clash between the supporters of Shahriar Alam, the lawmaker of Rajshahi-6 constituency, and Bagha Municipal Mayor Akkash Ali on Saturday.

"Awami League presidium member and Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Rajshahi-3 constituency Member of Parliament Asaduzzaman Asad actually instigated Babul's murder," Shahriar said after taking part in the Namaz-e-Janaza for Asraful at Bagha Model High School at 11am on Thursday.

He added that those who took part in the killing were always seen with Khairuzzaman Liton and lawmaker Asad.

At a press conference at Nagar Bhaban in the afternoon, Liton stated, "Hateful comments have been intentionally made to exploit the situation for political gain, which is completely unacceptable."

"The deceased was very dear to me, and I am deeply saddened by his death. I want a thorough investigation into the death," he added.

After the clash, Shahinur Rahman, joint secretary of Bagha Upazila Jubo League, filed a case. Police have so far arrested seven people in the case.