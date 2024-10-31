AL accuses interim govt of pursuing vendetta against the party

Bangladesh Awami League today (31 October) alleged that the interim government is pursuing vendetta that lacks inclusivity and fuels cycle of violence and rights abuses centering July August trial process.

In a statement the AL said, "We would reiterate our commitment for a fair trial involving the July-August violence and bring to justice everyone involved in the violence irrespective of political affiliation."

The party of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also accused the interim government of downplaying communal violence by projecting affected minorities as supporters of Awami League and a lack of legal action against perpetrators.

The statement came in a Facebook post of the party.

It denounced Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus's recent branding of Awami League as a fascist party.

"We would like to remind countrymen that the statement came when hundreds of citizens associated with Awami League are subjected to systematic acts of rights violations including lynching, killing and physical torture......," the statement said.

London-based The Financial Times this week carried an interview of Dr Yunus titled as "No place for Sheikh Hasina's fascist party" where the interim chief asserted in short term there has been no place for the party.

AL chief Hasina has been living in India since her downfall in the August 5 student-led mass upsurge.