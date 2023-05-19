Azmat attempts to kill me, my mother: Jahangir

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:35 pm

Azmat attempts to kill me, my mother: Jahangir

Jahangir's mother and independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun's car allegedly attacked during campaign 

TBS Report
19 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 10:35 pm
Azmat attempts to kill me, my mother: Jahangir

Former Gazipur mayor Jahangir Alam has alleged that AL mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan attempted to kill him and his mother Zayeda Khatun, an independent mayoral candidate in the upcoming Gazipur city polls.

"In the last four days, the people of AL candidate attacked me and my mother in different areas of Tongi during poll campaigns and attempted to kill us," Jahangir, also chief election coordinator of Zayeda Khatun, said at a press conference at his residence in Gazipur city on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the car of Zayeda Khatun allegedly came under attack in the Gopalpur area of Gazipur city, leaving five to six people, including a personal cameraman, engaged in her election work. 

Citing that the election here is not being arranged in a neutral manner, the former Gazipur mayor said, "The supporters of the ruling party candidate tore the posters of my mother. They, with the help of the administration, are harassing us and our people often and then."  

He also alleged that he had been summoned by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to arrest him.

According to the letter sent to Jahangir on 15 May, the anti-graft body asked me to appear before its office on 21 and 22 May, just before the closure of the campaign on 23.

Expressing wonder why the ACC called me on those days, just before the end day of the campaign, Jahangir Alam alleged that "Because they intended to refrain me from electioneering on 21 and 22 May, the crucial campaign days. They wanted to waste my time as if I failed to reach the voters' door or arrest me."

Independent candidate Zayeda Khatun urged the government to ensure the security of her and her voters. "I want that voters can cast their votes for their desired candidates. AL candidate Ajmat Ullah has hired people to kill me and my son," she said.

"My son was attacked and there is widespread propaganda against my son….People of the city will prove it that Jahangir was true and his mother is also true," Zayeda, the self-educated mayoral candidate, said confidently.

Gazipur City Corporation polls will be held on 25 May.  

