Ailing Khaleda’s life at risk: Fakhrul

The life of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the early hours today, is now at risk, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said.

"She [Khaleda] suddenly fell ill in the early morning. We have been repeatedly saying she has been suffering from many critical ailments," he said while talking to reporters at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office after visiting Khaleda at Evercare Hospital this afternoon(8 July).

Fakhrul bemoaned that the government is not giving importance to the issue of Khaleda's illness and her treatment abroad.

"Her life is now in danger. We think they [govt] are doing it [not allowing Khaleda to go abroad for treatment] intentionally," he said.

Mentioning that Khaleda's unconditional release has become a national demand, he said, "She should be released unconditionally. She has been subjected to serious injustice. She has been pushed towards death by keeping her confined in a motivated way out of political vendetta."

The BNP leader voiced concern that Khaleda has to come to the hospital frequently after falling ill suddenly as her diseases are getting gradually complicated.

He said they have long been saying repeatedly that their ailing party chief needs to be treated in a multi-disciplinary treatment centre abroad.

"But it is unfortunate that they [govt] are not releasing Begum Khaleda Zia [without conditions] out of political vengeance," he added.

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital again early Monday.

"Madame was taken to the hospital as she felt unwell," said Khaleda's personal physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chief was admitted to the hospital around 4:15am.

She is now receiving treatment in a cabin under the close supervision of doctors, Zahid said.

Earlier on the night of 22 June, Khaleda Zia fell suddenly ill and was admitted to the same hospital. The next day, a pacemaker was successfully implanted in her heart.

Since 2 July, she has been receiving treatment at her residence 'Firoza' in Gulshan after being discharged from Evercare Hospital.

The former prime minister, aged 79, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care repeatedly at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof. Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have been advising sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On October 26 last year, three US specialist doctors completed a hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accumulation in Khaleda's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.