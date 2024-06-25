Agreements with India go 'against interests' of Bangladesh: Fakhrul

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 08:25 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Sketch: TBS
The agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh India, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent visit to the neighbouring country go against the interests of Bangladesh, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (25 June).

"The party will announce a protest movement against the agreements," he said at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office this afternoon.

BNP's standing committee expressed concern at the signing of 10 agreements, including two new agreements, five new MoUs and renewal of three agreements with India during the premier's recent visit to India, said Fakhrul.

"The signed agreements would jeopardise the country's independence and sovereignty," he added.

The BNP leader further said," The BNP is rejecting these agreements as they are against the interests of Bangladesh. We will take all necessary steps to protect the country's independence and sovereignty.  We will hold a press conference on the 28 June in this regard."

Addressing the government, Fakhrul said, "You are not doing anything about river water distribution. People are being killed at the border... You are not saying anything. What have you done? There is not a word in the agreements about these things..."

Criticising the premier, he said, "Sheikh Hasina has completely failed to secure any interest of Bangladesh in exchange for all kinds of concessions to India. This is a manifestation of the servile foreign policy of the illegal government without a mandate.

"This government has been systematically making Bangladesh dependent on India," he added.

