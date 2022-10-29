After forming govt in 2001, BNP-Jamaat hired militants to carry out killing missions’: Sajeeb Wazed

UNB
29 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 12:01 pm

After forming govt in 2001, BNP-Jamaat hired militants to carry out killing missions’: Sajeeb Wazed

UNB
29 October, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2022, 12:01 pm
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister's ICT Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy has written that immediately after forming the government in 2001, BNP-Jamaat men started massacring Awami League leaders and activists, including killing, torturing, extorting, looting and raping women.

In a post from his official Facebook page, Sajeeb Wazed wrote that they even hired militant groups to carry out killing missions across Bangladesh.

"The Khaleda Zia government used to communicate with the militants through eight BNP leaders under the direct guidance of Tarique Rahman," the post reads.

Many members of the police force were forced to collaborate with the militants due to political pressure from some ministers at that time, Sajeeb Wazed's post adds.

"Leaders in the BNP government used to send money safely to militants through police personnel," he wrote.

"Even if the police arrested JMB militants sometimes, they'd be forced to let them go due to pressure from the government or special orders would come from the higher levels of the government to grant them bail from the court," reads his post.

Illustration: TBS

