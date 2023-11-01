After blockades, BNP-Jamaat plan big gatherings in Dhaka again 

After the fierce clash in Dhaka on 28 October and subsequent hartal, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have apparently revamped their anti-government movement with the countrywide blockade.

BNP sources indicate that the party aims to isolate Dhaka from the rest of the country by cutting off road, sea, and rail communications before announcement of the next election schedule.

Several senior BNP leaders told TBS that the party intends to hold another mass rally in the capital, similar to the one on 28 October.

BNP and other opposition parties on Wednesday observed the second day's rail-road-waterway blockade that was accompanied by confrontations with law enforcement officers across the country.

The presence of BNP and Jamaat activists on the streets increased in comparison to the 29 October hartal. BNP's thana units in Dhaka, Chhatra Dal, Juba Dal, and other affiliated organisations staged processions across the country.

Dhaka Metropolitan Jamaat demonstrated at 12 locations in the northern and southern parts of the capital, while protest processions occurred in various areas to express support for the blockade.

During visits to various areas of Dhaka, The Business Standard observed that since Wednesday morning, there have been no long-distance buses departing from Gabtoli and Sayedabad terminals. Most bus ticket counters at Gabtoli Terminal were closed, leading to a significant reduction in passenger travel.

Additionally, shopping malls and shops in both the capital and districts remained mostly closed.

Incidents of Violence and Clashes

Incidents of violence have marred the ongoing protests, with reports of buses being set on fire in various locations, including Shyamoli, Mugda, Savar, and Chattogram.

Additionally, confrontations erupted between members of the Awami League and BNP-Jamaat in Sylhet. Chhatra Dal-Shibir clashed with the Chhatra League and the police in Sylhet for about two hours.

According to BNP-Jamaat sources, their strategy involves initiating anti-government movements simultaneously in all districts. In the final phase, they plan to observe the ongoing blockade jointly by thana units of Dhaka and all district units.

BNP-Jamaat sources also say their high commands have directed third-tier leaders and activists to keep the movement continued, mindful of the possibility that the government may arrest the party's top leaders to quell the movement.

BNP's allegations

At a virtual press briefing held on Wednesday evening, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made allegations that individuals associated with the Awami League and its affiliated organisations had instigated an attack on the 28 October rally.

He asserted that the government has opted for a strategy of arrest and oppression in an attempt to quell the democratic movement.

He said the bloodshed caused by law enforcers on October 28, 29, 30 and 31 was unprecedented. "She (Prime Minister) lied blatantly in front of the whole nation in her press conference on Tuesday. But how do you (PM) refute what the countrymen and the international community have closely observed? The United Nations Human Rights Commission said that the people wearing helmets and masks belong to the ruling party."

Rizvi said the police were encouraged to increase the level of their repression against the BNP leaders and activists following the prime minister's statement on the violence justifying the actions of the law enforcers.

He further expressed, "The Prime Minister's press conference on Tuesday has indicated her inclination towards conducting a one-sided election, employing various tactics, which may exclude genuine voter participation. This suggests her lack of belief in political harmony and the conduct of free, inclusive, and fair elections."

Earlier in the morning, Rizvi took to the street in the capital's Rampura area on the second day of the party's blockade protesting against the recent arrests of party leaders.

"Our movement is the people's movement. A movement to restore democracy and [people's] rights. It cannot be suppressed by threats, killings and repression. This time, the BNP leaders and activists will return home after establishing rights of the people," said the BNP leader while speaking at the blockade.

Rizvi alleged that some ailing BNP leaders are being held in jail without proper medical treatment. BNP leaders, including former ministers and parliament members, are not getting the medical attention they need. "They are reportedly kept in their cells even in daytime and."

'Nine BNP, 2 Jamaat men killed' since 28 October

BNP office sources said since 28 October, at least nine leaders and activists of BNP were killed and 6, 973 leaders and activists were arrested across the country. Around 36,000 were sued on various charges.

Besides, a policeman was killed during clashes between police and BNP men in the 28 October rally.

Of them, three BNP men were killed in a clash with police in Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj on the first day of the blockade, with Md Ashiq Mia, a BNP member of Bhairab Municipal unit, succumbed to his injuries at Zahirul Islam Medical College Hospital.

Sources of the Jamaat office said since 28 October, two leaders of Jamaat were killed and 1,183 members of Jamaat-Shibir have been arrested across the country.

Jamaat claimed that two Jamaat leaders named Golam Kazem Ali and Ershad Ali were hacked to death in Rajshahi city on the day and night of the hartal on 29 October. Both of them are doctors by profession.

BNP central office cordoned off for 4 days

The Nayapaltan central office of BNP has been cordoned off by law enforcers for four consecutive days since the bloody clash on 28 October.

The main gate is locked. The presence of armed police members was seen on the street in front of the gate.

None from the BNP and its front organisations was seen around the office. The "crime scene" tape of police has been removed.

In the last three days, the police arrested several leaders and activists from around the office.