After AL, now BNP announces rally in Dhaka on 10 Dec

The capital is poised for another politically charged day on December 10 as the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP have announced plans to hold programmes in the capital on the day at venues close to each other.

Amid a series of hartals and blockades enforced by the BNP and like-minded parties, the opposition party on Monday (4 December) announced plans to hold a rally and human chain programme in the capital on 10 December to mark International Human Rights Day.

The party is preparing to conduct the programmes at 11am in front of the National Press Club, under the banner of Mayer Daak, a platform of families affected by enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, according to party sources.

The opposition programmes coincide with the ruling Awami League's rally in the capital on the same day, scheduled to be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm.

Tensions turned into violence when the BNP, Jamaat and the AL convened rallies on the same day on 28 October, resulting in the death of a constable, injuries and fierce clashes in downtown Dhaka.

Following a mass rally held by the BNP in the capital on 28 October, over 13,000 BNP leaders and workers have been arrested across the country. Some 14 leaders and activists, including a journalist, have reportedly been killed in violence. Last 24 hours at least 490 leaders and activists were arrested.

According to BNP sources, various human rights organisations will be invited to its events with the presence of relatives of imprisoned leaders and activists.

They believe there could be more than 10,000 attendees. The programmes aim to highlight the real state of the human rights situation in the country, they said.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi noted that the party always organises diverse programmes on Human Rights Day annually.

"However, this time, that right has been taken away, making the situation unsuitable for hosting any meetings," he stated.

Therefore, the BNP leader said that even if there are no official programmes on behalf of the BNP, events will be organised under the banner of families of the oppressed.

Sources said BNP leaders have already agreed in principle to bring all like-minded parties, including all Islamic parties, on one stage in their anti-government movement.

A decision on a joint movement will be finalised after discussions with partners, they said, adding, "We are all united due to necessity. Now, we will work as one unit."

Meanwhile, at least 64 political parties, including BNP and Jamaat, are not participating in the upcoming national elections under the AL government scheduled for 7 January.

More programmes to come

Several BNP leaders have disclosed plans for extensive nationwide programmes in observance of Martyred Intellectuals Day on 14 December and Victory Day on 16 December.

Special emphasis will be placed on Dhaka during these two days, featuring joint meetings and discussions aimed at ensuring labour rights, women's gatherings, youth events, and various programs involving legal professionals.

Additionally, there are plans to conduct substantial sit-in programmes around the High Court and Press Club at opportune times.

Sources said the BNP is considering the announcement of a non-cooperation movement one week before the elections. Preceding this, a series of programmes, including protest rallies encompassing all districts (in 300 constituencies), along with hartal-blockade actions, is set to start soon.

Selima Rahman, a member of the party's Standing Committee, emphasised the significance of Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day as national events.

She stated, "Martyr Intellectuals Day and Victory Day are pivotal to our national history. We secured independence in 1971 and emerged victorious. We are committed to conducting comprehensive programmes on these two significant days."