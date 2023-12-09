Action to be taken if anyone creates obstacle in polls: EC Secy

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Jahangir Alam today said that action will be taken in line with the country's existing laws for creating obstacles towards holding the national elections.

In response to a query if political parties, those who are out of the election, hold a meeting then whether it is within the jurisdiction of the EC, he said, "Any activity that can create obstacles in the election must be considered as anti-election activity".

In that case, the prevailing rules and laws will be applicable for everyone, he added.

Jahangir Alam said this while talking to journalists at a press conference at the election building in the city's Agargaon area.

Replying to another query about BNP's human chain programme, Jahangir Alam said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is taking care of all activities related to maintaining law and order and they will observe this matter.

Talking about Hefazat Islam's rally in the capital, he said, "We came to know about it through newspapers."

"We will inform the Home Ministry as it will take action in this regard," he added. If the commission thinks it is necessary to make any suggestion, it will do it, he said.

Regarding appeals on nominations for the general polls, the secretary said that 561 appeals have been filed against the decision given by the returning officers.

From 10 December to 15 December, the commission will decide about these applications after hearing. "130 applications were submitted on the last day. Which party has appealed against how many nominations will be known later," he said.

Replying to the matter that Awami League leader and former Industries Minister Amir Hossain Amu has been summoned by the Election Commission for violating the electoral code of conduct, EC Secretary said the Returning Officer reported that a candidate of Jhalokati-2 Constituency breached the code of conduct.

Based on which, the commission asked him to appear in person and give a statement at 3pm on 15 December, he told journalists.