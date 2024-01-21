Action against BNP if they carry out violence in guise of movement: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 04:44 pm

Related News

Action against BNP if they carry out violence in guise of movement: Quader

We will counter them [BNP] politically as well, Quader said

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 04:44 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected
File photo of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

Law enforcers will take action if BNP tries to carry out violence in the name of political movement, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (21 January).

"BNP has the right to hold peaceful political programmes. But law enforcement agencies will take necessary action against them if they engage in any terrorist activities under the guise of a movement," he said while briefing media at Awami League president's Dhanmondi office this afternoon.

We will counter them [BNP] politically as well, Quader said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The nature of the BNP movement is not clear. Their repeated calls for so-called movements have turned their political activities into a mockery due to continuous failures," he added.

He further said, "We think that these so called movements of theirs serve as threats to the stability of the nation and its democratic culture."

BNP has announced a two-day "black flag" march programme demanding the release of political prisoners, including hundreds of BNP leaders and activists. 

The party plans to hold the march in all district headquarters on 26 January, and in all metropolitan areas on 27 January, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a press conference held at BNP's Nayapaltan central office today.

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / BNP / Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

7h | Panorama
As the number of vehicles and pedestrians are constantly changing, street management also needs constant supervision. Photo: TBS

Why road safety remains a pipe dream

4h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

1d | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

Farmers fear losses as Boro, potato seeds rot in biting cold

1h | Videos
Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

Although communication is established, the solar cells of Japan's Chandrayaan are not working properly.

3h | Videos
Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

5h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

19h | Videos