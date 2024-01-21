Action against BNP if they carry out violence in guise of movement: Quader

Law enforcers will take action if BNP tries to carry out violence in the name of political movement, Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today (21 January).

"BNP has the right to hold peaceful political programmes. But law enforcement agencies will take necessary action against them if they engage in any terrorist activities under the guise of a movement," he said while briefing media at Awami League president's Dhanmondi office this afternoon.

We will counter them [BNP] politically as well, Quader said.

"The nature of the BNP movement is not clear. Their repeated calls for so-called movements have turned their political activities into a mockery due to continuous failures," he added.

He further said, "We think that these so called movements of theirs serve as threats to the stability of the nation and its democratic culture."

BNP has announced a two-day "black flag" march programme demanding the release of political prisoners, including hundreds of BNP leaders and activists.

The party plans to hold the march in all district headquarters on 26 January, and in all metropolitan areas on 27 January, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a press conference held at BNP's Nayapaltan central office today.