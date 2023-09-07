In absence of democracy, change of power thru' polls under partisan govt elusive: Mirza Fakhrul

Politics

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 09:33 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Elections are the sole legitimate means to bring a change in state leadership, but fair polls are elusive under the incumbent government as the ruling Awami League does not believe in democratic processes, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said. 

"The Awami League has a history of not believing in the democratic system, and they feel agitated if they are told so… In 1975, they established Baksal by obliterating democracy," he added while addressing, as the chief guest, a discussion at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the capital yesterday.

The discussion, chaired by former Dhaka University pro-vice chancellor AFM Yusuf Haider, was organised on the occasion of the unveiling of a book on the 1990 mass uprising.   

Mirza Fakhrul further said the BNP has strong faith in the democratic process and the party believes that, except election, there is no other way of bringing a change to the country.

"My past experience says that if the election takes place under any partisan government, it will not be fair. If it is under the Awami League, it will never be fair."

Having said that the nation is now on the brink of a crisis, Mirza Fakhrul added, "We had to sacrifice lives in 1971 and 1990 to establish democracy… But after 52 years, it seems that democracy has been completely eradicated from the country, and we have to talk about it even today – which is unfortunate.

The BNP spokesperson mentioned that thousands of activists of his party have to appear at the court every day.

He also urged the country's intellectuals and newspaper editors to visit the balcony of the court, stating, "Go and see how the leaders and activists appear there …"

Mirza Fakhrul also expressed fear that he may have to land in jail within one and a half months as well.

 

