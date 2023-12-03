9th phase of blockade: BNP, Jamaat bring out processions in Dhaka

Activists and leaders Jamaat brought out processions in various parts of Dhaka in support of the blockade on 3 December. Photo: Collected

BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami today brought out processions in the capital in support of the 48-hour blockade called by the parties to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government.

Activists and leaders of BNP and Jamaat brought out processions and tried to block roads in Dhaka's Shantinagar, Shahnagh, Khilgaon, Rampura, Tejgaon, Jurain, Wari, Kalabagan, Jatrabari, Khilkhet, Mirpur and Mohammadpur areas on the first day of the 9th phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade on Sunday (3 December).

Leading a procession in the capital's Shantinagar area, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government is trying to hold one-sided elections.

"But the people of Bangladesh will not allow such an election. The people will not allow any election in Bangladesh without a non-partisan neutral government," he added.

Activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Dhaka Metropolitan South tried to block the road in the Shahbagh area this morning in support of the blockade.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession on 3 December. Photo: TBS

Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of the party brought out a procession in the Khilgaon area.

Party activists brought out a procession in Jurain and tried to block the Narayanganj road.

They also tried to block roads in Jatrabari.

Jamaat's Dhaka South unit organised a procession in Wari and tried blocking roads.

They also tried to block roads in Kalabagan.

Jamaat-e-Islami activists organised a procession in Tejgaon and tried to block roads.

The party activists also brought out processions in Rampura and Mohammadpur to try to enforce the blockade.

On Thursday (30 November), BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December).

Jamaat brought out processions and tried to block roads in Dhaka’s Shantinagar, Shahnagh, Khilgaon, Rampura, Tejgaon, Jurain, Wari, Kalabagan, Jatrabari, Khilkhet, Mirpur and Mohammadpur areas. Photo: Collected

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued right after BNP's announcement.

In November, so far around 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.