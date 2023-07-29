90 BNP men arrested following today's clash: DMP 

BNP men and police clash in the capital's Matuail area today: Photo: DMP

At least 90 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in connection with clashes with the police, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Lawsuits are being filed against them at various police stations, said DMP Deputy Police Commissioner Md Faruque Hossain during a media briefing today.

He said at least 20 police personnel were injured as BNP members attacked them as well as set fire to vehicles, defying the DMP's ban on today's sit-in programme.

Deputy Police Commissioner Faruque also noted that efforts are underway to apprehend other BNP members involved in today's clash.

Additionally, BNP members vandalised at least 10 police vehicles and 20 other public transports during the unrest, he added.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of the planned sit-ins.