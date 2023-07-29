90 BNP men arrested following today's clash: DMP 

Politics

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 05:14 pm

Related News

90 BNP men arrested following today's clash: DMP 

TBS Report
29 July, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 05:14 pm
BNP men and police clash in the capital&#039;s Matuail area today: Photo: DMP
BNP men and police clash in the capital's Matuail area today: Photo: DMP

At least 90 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested in connection with clashes with the police, according to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

Lawsuits are being filed against them at various police stations, said DMP Deputy Police Commissioner Md Faruque Hossain during a media briefing today.

He said at least 20 police personnel were injured as BNP members attacked them as well as set fire to vehicles, defying the DMP's ban on today's sit-in programme.

Deputy Police Commissioner Faruque also noted that efforts are underway to apprehend other BNP members involved in today's clash. 

Additionally, BNP members vandalised at least 10 police vehicles and 20 other public transports during the unrest, he added.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.  

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka ahead of the planned sit-ins.

Bangladesh / Top News

DMP / Dhaka Protests 2023 / BNP protest / sit-in programme

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

8h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

23h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

2h | TBS Today
Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues