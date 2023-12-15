80 BNP men arrested in 24 hours: Rizvi

Politics

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

80 BNP men arrested in 24 hours: Rizvi

Rizvi claimed that one BNP man was killed, and 10 others were injured in the last 24 hours

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 07:56 pm
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
A file photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that more than 80 BNP leaders and activists were arrested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Apart from the arrests, four cases were filed against 436 BNP members during this period, said Rizvi during a virtual conference on Friday.

Additionally, one person was killed, and 10 others were injured in the last 24 hours, Rizvi added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The government is orchestrating a drama of militancy, eyeing the 7 January national election to deprive people of their right to vote," said the BNP senior leader.

Rizvi called upon democratic countries to raise their voices against the "Awami League's one-sided dummy election," urging them not to pay heed to Sheikh Hasina's propaganda about militancy.

"Come forward to establish humanity in the country. The people of Bangladesh want democracy," said Rizvi.

He said, "The administration is busy contemplating a strategy on how to conduct the election so that the countrymen cannot realise that it was a staged election.

"The mafia gang is busy plotting a strategy to hike essential prices, capitalising on the crisis situation, while the people of the country are struggling to survive," said Rizvi.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

11h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

12h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

22h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1d | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

23h | TBS SPORTS