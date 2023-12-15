80 BNP men arrested in 24 hours: Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that more than 80 BNP leaders and activists were arrested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Apart from the arrests, four cases were filed against 436 BNP members during this period, said Rizvi during a virtual conference on Friday.

Additionally, one person was killed, and 10 others were injured in the last 24 hours, Rizvi added.

"The government is orchestrating a drama of militancy, eyeing the 7 January national election to deprive people of their right to vote," said the BNP senior leader.

Rizvi called upon democratic countries to raise their voices against the "Awami League's one-sided dummy election," urging them not to pay heed to Sheikh Hasina's propaganda about militancy.

"Come forward to establish humanity in the country. The people of Bangladesh want democracy," said Rizvi.

He said, "The administration is busy contemplating a strategy on how to conduct the election so that the countrymen cannot realise that it was a staged election.

"The mafia gang is busy plotting a strategy to hike essential prices, capitalising on the crisis situation, while the people of the country are struggling to survive," said Rizvi.