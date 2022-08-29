8 injured in AL-BNP clash in Noakhali

At least eight activists of the ruling Awami League and opposition BNP have been injured in a clash between the rival parties in Noakhali.

The identity of the injured could not be known.

According to locals, the BNP supporters led by local leader Kazi Mofizur Rahman arranged a demonstration programme at Gazirhat Bazar of Noakhali on Monday in protest against the price hike of essentials and killing of two BNP leaders in Bhola.

Meanwhile, the ruling party activists obstructed the procession brought out by the BNP men around 5:30pm that led to a clash between them.

Police fired around eight rounds of shotgun shells to bring the situation under control.

Senbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge Iqbal Hossain Patowari said additional police members have been deployed in the area to avert any further clash.

