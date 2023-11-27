7th phase of blockade: Jamaat, Sechchasebak Dal bring out processions in Dhaka

Sechchasebak Dal brought out procession in support of the blockade on 27 November.

As the 7th phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP, Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami entered its second day today, Sechchasebak Dal and Jamaat activists brought out processions in various parts of the capital Dhaka to try to enforce the blockade.

Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in the city's Panthapath area on Monday (27 November).

The BNP-front organisation's central committee senior vice president, Yasin Ali and organising secretary Nazmul Hasan led the processions.

Meanwhile, Jamaat brought out procession marches in the capital's Mirpur, Pallabi, Tejgaon, Badda and Adabor areas.

The government has started a farce in the name of election, Jamaat leaders said in the processions.

Jamaat workers of the Pallabi region brought out a procession and blocked the road at Mirpur no 11 and protested.

Dhaka Metropolitan North working council member Nasir Uddin led the procession.

Jamaat brought out procession marches in support of the blockade in various parts of the capital, 27 November. Photo: TBS

A protest march was held by Jamaat members in Kafrul.

Jamaat activists also tried to block roads in the Badda area.

In Tejgaon area, the party also brought out processions and tried to block roads.

A procession was organised by Jamaat's Uttara West chapter.

The party also brought out a rally in Mohammadpur's Adabor area.

At that time they alleged 3-4 activists were injured following an attack by a group of people.

As part of the ongoing movement, the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami declared a fresh 48-hour nationwide blockade for Sunday and Monday. The blockade will be enforced from 6 am Sunday to 6 am on Tuesday. It will be the opposition's seventh round of hartal and blockade in three weeks.

With only seven days left for the submission of nomination papers, there is no indication that the BNP is going to contest the elections. Instead, with international support, the party will move forward with its agitation programs, BNP sources said.

To ensure that no more of its allies are lured into participating in the polls, the BNP has formed a three-member committee in addition to its standing committee.

Initially involved in the anti-government movement with the BNP, many withdrew from the alliance and opted for electoral participation. The alliance now has six parties remaining, including the BNP.

The BNP's top leaders are actively engaging with the parties still in the movement, including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Biplobi Workers' Party, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), National Democratic Movement (NDM), and Bangladesh Jatiya Party (BJP).

Jamaat's Dhaka South chapter brought out processions in various parts of Dhaka on 26 November. Photo: Collected

Nazrul Islam Khan, a BNP Standing Committee member, deems the decision of these smaller parties to contest the polls as a "political mistake," anticipating that people will perceive it as a political misstep.

According to Nazrul, the government has long been attempting to disrupt the alliance by exploiting greed and fear. However, he asserted the movement to remain unaffected. "The individuals leaving the alliance are viewed as self-interested and opposed to the public interest and the movement."

Meanwhile, the blockade enforced on Wednesday and Thursday was loosely implemented; long-distance vehicles faced operational challenges, yet the number of vehicles increased in the capital.

Amid pressure from the ruling party, the BNP faces hurdles in organising its movement for a polls-time caretaker government.